Posey County to Serve as COVID-19 Testing Site

Posey County has been selected to serve as an OPTUMServe Health Service site. The county will be one of the 50 sites throughout Indiana.

Officials say the site will be for all Hoosier patients who have symptoms of COVID-19 and for those identified as contacts of patients with COVID-19.

The new site is not a drive-thru site and appointments will be needed prior to testing.

The location of the testing has not been released at this time.

Currently, Posey County has 14 confirmed cases with seven recovered as of Monday, May 4.

