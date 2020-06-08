CoronavirusPosey County
Posey County Reports Increase in COVID-19 Cases
The number of COVID-19 cases in Posey County has increased by one.
The individual, a male in his 30s, is in strict self-isolation, reported the Posey County Health Department.
Monday’s update brings the county’s case total to 17 with 16 recovered.
As of June 8, Indiana reported 37,623 total cases and 2,135 total deaths.
To date, 309,503 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 304,263 since Sunday’s report.
