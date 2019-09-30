Posey County Man Arrested on Sexual Misconduct Charge

A Posey County man is behind bars after engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Posey Co. in reference to an adult male who had met with a juvenile female.

Deputies say the investigation revealed that 21-year-old Zachary Novinger had sexual contact with a 14-year-old female he met through SnapChat. Novinger told deputies he thought the juvenile was 15.

Novinger was arrested Friday on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

He is currently being held in Posey County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond.

