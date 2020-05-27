Posey County Fair 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The July 2020 Posey County Fair has been canceled, the Posey County Fair Association, Inc. Board of Directors announced Tuesday.

Although the fair has been canceled, the board will prepare the grounds for the upcoming Posey County 4-H scheduled July 12-18.

The cancelation is due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Board members also noted that while Indiana’s Back on Track plan would allow for events this size, there is no guarantee the county will be in Stage 5 in time for the scheduled event.

The Fair Board Directors are continuing to evaluate the option to host some weekend events at a later date this year.

In addition, the board will make improvements to the ground to make them more user friendly and safe for the community.

Improvements include but are not limited to new water lines on the west side of the fairgrounds, new plumbing in the bathrooms on the hill and exhibit building, a new PA system at the main arena, new fans in the hog barn, new flooring & paint on the community center stage, landscaping, and many more maintenance items.

Click here for more information.

