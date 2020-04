Posey County is extending its state of emergency to flatten the curve of COVID-19, county officials announced Tuesday.

Initially, the March 17 state of emergency was supposed to end on April 21 but has been extended until April 28.

As of April 21, there are 12,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. A total of 630 Hoosiers have died to date.

