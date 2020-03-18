Posey County Declares State of Emergency

As communities across the country come to grips with the new reality of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Posey County is now the latest area joining a long list of those under an official declaration of a state of emergency.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to make the proclamation enacting measures to stop the spread before it starts.

The decision will limit access to public buildings including the courthouse, coliseum and sheriff’s office. The changes around Posey County also come with changes at the Posey County Jail.

In order to protect not only the health of inmates but the staff working inside.

Sheriff Tom Latham says, “We had work release inmates that we were in contact with the courts, prosecutor and amend his sentence to ankle bracelet monitoring. And the reason for that is that reduces another person from coming in and out of the jail. The more we can reduce the exposure from outside sources obviously we can’t do too much with the staff to battle this thing as much as we possibly can we decided to contact the prosecutor and see if we can get that done. And it was. It was done.”

We’ll continue to explain how and why communities are making adjustments during this time of preparation and continue reporting facts not fear.

