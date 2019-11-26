Posey County Area Plan Commission Approves Zoning Ordinance for Wind, Solar Farms

A huge hurdle for the building of wind and solar farms in Posey County has been crossed Monday evening.

Posey County Area Plan Commission has approved the zoning ordinance for renewable energy generations systems. This includes wind and solar resources to be placed within Posey County.

The vote followed a long public hearing on November 20th, were residents voiced their support and concerns for the potential windmills to be built in the county. Concerns included how the wind farms could effect radar that the National Weather Service has in Owensville in nearby Gibson County. Wind farm companies pledged that they will not build in the “no-build zone” which is a 2 1/2 mile radius around the radar.

With passing the ordinance, the Area Plan Commission now send it to individual towns in Posey County, such as Mount Vernon, Cynthiana and Poseyville, to pass whether or not to have wind and solar farms to be built.

