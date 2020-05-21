Portions of Evansville Parks Opening Up

Gov. Eric Holcomb fast-tracked a part of his plan to open more sectors of the state. Basketball, tennis and pickleball courts can open back up May 22nd. That’s a couple days sooner than originally planned. But that will not include playgrounds.

In Evansville, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is starting to get the portions of city parks that are allowed to return back in shape.

Crews will be working over the Memorial Day weekend to put basketball rims back up and get tennis and pickleball courts ready to go. The head of the city’s parks and rec department says it will likely take an extra week to get all the city’s courts back up and running.

Playgrounds are not included in the reopening plan. The governor is expected to provide an update for when those portions of parks can reopen at a later date.

