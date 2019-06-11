Portion of Firearm Located in Day Two of FBI Dive Operation

A portion of a firearm has been found just a day after the FBI launched a dive operation in Evansville.

On Monday, the FBI, with the assistance of the Evansville Police Department, launched a search of Pigeon Creek near Diamond Ave. The search is in connection with an ongoing EPD investigation.

Police are not releasing the specific case connected to the search.

Police say the item, which could hold evidentiary value, will be processed by the Indiana State Police Crime Lab.

Officials say the operation will continue until the pre-designated area has been searched.

