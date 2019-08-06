Portion of Green Street to Close in Henderson for Railroad Overpass Work

A portion of North Green Street, also known as US 60, will close for overnight hours this week to allow for railroad overpass work.

The section between 3rd and 4th Street will close from 6PM on Wednesday, August 6th to 5AM on Thursday, August 7th. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that the work will allow an CSX rail crew to work on the overpass that is over the road and leads to the railroad bridge over the Ohio River in downtown Henderson.

There will be a marked detour during the closure. If the work isn’t completed by the set time, the same section may close again during the same overnight hours the next night.

Comments

comments