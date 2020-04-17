Portion of Downtown Riverfront Trail to Close for One Year for Construction of Sunrise Pump Station Project

According to a Friday announcement by the City of Evansville, as of Monday, April 20, access to a portion of the Greenway trail on the downtown riverfront in Evansville will be closed for approximately one year for construction of the Sunrise Cascade and Sunrise Overlook.

A construction fence will be installed blocking all access to the south end of the trail near the Greenway turnaround at Sunset Park. Public access to the Greenway will be available from the area behind the Evansville Museum at 411 S.E. Riverside Dr.

The cascade and overlook are part of major improvements underway at the East Wastewater Treatment Plant, including the construction of a pumping station with a pumping capacity of 40 million gallons a day.

Sunrise Cascade and Sunrise Overlook Digital Renderings

Slide 1 | Slide 2 |

The Greenway trail will reopen when the Sunrise Pump Station project is complete in 2021.

Comments

comments