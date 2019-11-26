Pork Products Recalled Without Benefit of Inspection

If you’re planning on adding pork to your Thanksgiving Day menu you might want to reconsider.

Morris Meat Packing in Illinois is recalling 515,000 pounds of pork products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the various raw products were not inspected by the government.

The affected items range from pork chops to bacon to baby back ribs and were produced between November of 2017 to Nov. 2019.

Health officials are urging consumers to double-check their freezers for the recalled products.

Product Number Product Name:

00001 Fresh Pork Saddles with Skin

00002 Fresh Pork Saddles no skin

00003 Fresh Pork Loin with skin

00004 Fresh Pork Loin

00005 Fresh Pork Back Ribs

00006 Fresh Pork Ham with Skin

00007 Fresh Pork Ham no skin

00008 Fresh Pork Boneless Ham

00009 Fresh Pork Pork Butts

00010 Fresh Pork C.T. Butt

00011 Fresh Pork Shoulder Butt Cellar Trim

00012 Fresh Pork Picnic with skin

00013 Fresh Pork Picnic with Bone No Skin

00014 Fresh Pork Bone in Shoulders

00015 Fresh Pork Boneless Shoulders

00016 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies

00017 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies No Skin

00018 Fresh Pork Bacon

00019 Fresh Pork Bacon No Skin

00020 Fresh Pork Spare Ribs

00021 Fresh Pork Pig With Head

00022 Fresh Pork Pig with No Head

00023 Fresh Pork Belly Trimmings

00024 Fresh Pork Feet

00025 Fresh Pork Hocks

00026 Fresh Pork High Feet

00027 Fresh Pork Neck Bones

00028 Fresh Pork Liver

00030 Fresh Pork Heart

00031 Fresh Pork Kidney

00032 Fresh Pork Pig Heads

00033 Fresh Pork Fresh Tongue

00034 Fresh Pork Jowls No Skin

00035 Fresh Pork Snout

00036 Fresh Pork Inside Fat

00037 Fresh Pork Tail Fresh

00038 Fresh Pork Ears

00039 Fresh Pork Ham Skins

00040 Fresh Pork Loin Skin

00041 Fresh Pork Fresh Skin

No Fat 00042 Fresh Pork Back Fat

00043 Fresh Pork Shanks Skin Off

00044 Fresh Pork Shanks Skin On

00045 Fresh Pork Hocks and Feet

00046 Fresh Pork Jowls Skin On

00047 Fresh Pork Pork Spleen

00048 Fresh Pork Chops

00049 Fresh Pork Ham Bone

00050 Boneless Loin

