Ben and Jerry’s fans may want to check their freezer after the company issues a recall.

Health officials say some Coconut Seven Layer Bar and Chunky Monkey Flavors may have undeclared tree nuts such as almonds and hazelnuts.

The recalled coconut Seven Layer Bar is the 2.4 gal tub with a best by date of Sept. 15, 2020. The affected Chunky Monkey version is pint-sized with a best by date of Aug. 28, 2020.

Consumers are advised not to eat the items.

