Pollen Clouds Reminds Us Its Springtime

Along with the April showers and May, flowers come springtime pollen and seasonal allergies. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) says springtime allergies occur when your immune system overreacts to an environmental side effect of seasonal plant pollination.

While some aren’t affected, many Tri-State residents are faced with a line-up of symptoms, including sneezing; itching of the eyes, nose or roof of the mouth; runny nose or nasal congestion; watery, red or swollen eyes; sore throat and/or cough; or fatigue and weakness.

If you find yourself battling these symptoms this spring, doctors recommend these tips to ease suffering:

Know your triggers. The ACAAI says more than two-thirds of spring allergy sufferers actually have year-round symptoms. Those symptoms just aren’t as prevalent in the “off-season.” An allergist can help you determine what is triggering your allergy attacks and develop a care plan to help minimize your symptoms.

Watch the weather. WEVV forecast provides daily pollen and mold count. Keeping an eye on this report can help you know what to expect when you head outdoors, as well as if there are certain days or times during which it might be better to remain indoors.

Hit the shower. As simple as it sounds, taking a shower, washing your hair and changing your clothes after outdoor activities can help minimize your exposure to allergens.

Defend yourself. If you know you are going to be outdoors for extended periods, or doing activities like mowing the lawn, consider wearing a mask to help reduce the number of allergens you inhale. You may also consider taking appropriate, over-the-counter medications before you head out.

If these methods don’t provide the relief you need, talk to your primary care provider, the release said. He or she can help you develop a more thorough allergy management plan, which may include support from an allergist.

Comments

comments