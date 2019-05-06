Pollack Avenue Closes for Pipeline Work

Crews will close sections of Pollack Avenue for the next several weeks for a natural gas infrastructure project. Starting Monday, May 6th, pipeline work will be done in phases, affecting a section at a time. Work on each phase will last three to four weeks.

Phase 1: Pollack Avenue from S. Green River Road to Shoshoni Lane.

Lane. Phase 2: Pollack Avenue from Shoshoni Ln. to Seasons Ridge Boulevard.

Ln. to Seasons Ridge Boulevard. Phase 3: Pollack Avenue from Seasons Ridge Blvd. to Eastland Dr.

While Pollack Ave. will be closed to traffic, those with homes and businesses in the affected area will be allowed access. Weather permitting, the last section of Pollack Ave. will reopen around the end of June.

