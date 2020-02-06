Police Warn of Uncapped Syringes After Unsuspecting Citizen Pricks Finger in Bathroom

The Seymour Police Department (SPD) is advising the public to keep an eye out for uncapped syringes after an incident that took place on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by SPD, an unknowing Seymour, Indiana citizen accidentally punctured their finger on an uncapped syringe that had been discarded inside of a toilet paper roll in a public restroom.

“Unlawfully possessing a syringe is a level 6 felony in Indiana,” the post states. “As such, these are often discarded where people least expect to find them and are even tossed out car windows into yards where children play.”

SPD’s advice is as follows:

If you see an uncapped syringe, immediately call police.

If you can, stay near the location of the syringe to point it out and keep others away from it

If you must leave the area do not touch or move the needle, but try to place a marking object near it to make it easier for police to recover.

Great job, Seymour Police Department!

