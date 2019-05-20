Police Warn of Summertime Scammers

Summer is just around the corner but as the weather warms up, more scammers start making the rounds.

From door-to-door scams to unsolicited phone calls, people promise all sorts of work and never deliver on those promises. Knowing what to look for before someone knocks on your door can make all the difference.

There are several types of scams that pop up this time of year but when it comes to the warm weather, home improvement is usually the focus.

Warmer weather means scammers posing as contractors could be knocking at your door.

“Fraudulently offer a job at a very significantly reduced price, something very unrealistic for the job, and simply never perform the work after receiving payment,” said Vanderburgh County Major Noah Robinson

Scammers will usually ask for payment up front but never come back, often creating a fake sense of urgency.

“I’ve got a load of concrete that’s getting ready to set up, I’ve got a load of asphalt I need to get rid of it,” Robinson explained. “Those are all common types of scams that will induce a sense of urgency and make the consumer make a bad decision.”

Last year on the North Side of Evansville, several home owners in the 2600 block of Beaumont Drive experienced a similar scam with a twist.

“They were actually luring residents out of their homes, and then going inside and burglarizing their house while the resident was distracted,” Robinson noted

Linda Brock’s parents own one of the homes scammers targeted last year and one of the biggest red flags is that scammers will pull their trucks all the way up your driveway instead of parking on the street.

“He started talking to [my] dad, and he wanted to show him around back that the neighbors behind them wanted to cut down the trees,” Brock explained.

Linda says another scammer came to the door to distract her mom who was also in the house.

“They had some table and chairs back there, and she wanted to sit in this one chair and he wouldn’t let her,” she said. “He wanted her to sit in another one so she couldn’t look into the kitchen.”

After the scammers left, Linda’s parents felt like something was off.

“She went into her bedroom then and could tell they had gotten into her purse and the cellphone was out on the bed,” said Brock. “They had some money missing and jewelry missing.

“This could happen to anybody and you just have to be on the lookout.”

“When you have someone who’s not expected at your home, don’t invite them in, and if they ask you outside to look at your roof or inspect your driveway make sure you’re locking your door behind you,” said Robinson.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office says there have been no reports of warm weather scams so far this year, but they’re always looking out for them.

