Police in Vincennes Support Peaceful Protest Held on Tuesday

On Tuesday, around 400 people peacefully assembled in downtown Vincennes, Indiana, in protest of the officer-involved death of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day in police custody after forcefully being restrained on the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Vincennes Police Department (VPD) was made aware of plans of the protest, voicing support for the community’s First Amendment rights – so long as the protest remained absent of “violence or criminal mischief.”

VPD did however ask the public not to protest on the Memorial Grounds, where the protest was originally planned to be held.

“It has also been brought to our attention that this PEACEFUL protest has been scheduled to take place on the Memorial Grounds. Protesting on the Memorial Grounds will not be tolerated as this is Federal property,” said VPD’s social media post on Tuesday. “Any protesters on federal property will be removed and asked to protest on public property.”

After the protest concluded Tuesday, VPD thanked the public as well as organizers of the event for keeping the demonstration peaceful.

“We would like to thank the citizens of this great community on a job well done and for keeping the assembly peaceful. A big thank you to the event organizers and leaders who were great and easy to work with towards the common goal of a successful and peaceful demonstration,” said VPD.

Several government officials attended Tuesday’s rally in Vincennes, including the Chief of Police and the Mayor.

Related Articles

Comments

comments