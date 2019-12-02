Police Still Looking for Driver in Chase

According to CBS Affiliate, WTHI, Terre Haute Police have identified the driver who got away in a police chase Friday night.

Police said Donald Murray is the driver in this case.

Police at the scene said, he was traveling without his headlights on, so they tried to pull him over.

That’s when the chase started.

The car crashed at the end of Broadlands Avenue.

Police are still looking for Murray, who has distinct tattoos on his face.

They said he will face charges for resisting arrest and criminal recklessness when he is found.

If you know anything about Murray’s whereabouts please contact Terre Haute Police.

