Police Seeking Person Responsible for Abandoning Infant

Seymour police are working to find the person responsible for dumping an infant by the side of the road.

The child was found in a plastic bag along a fence not far from a neighborhood road on Seymour’s east side.

Someone walking their dog made the discovery. Luckily, the infant was still alive when first responders arrived and after a full examination doctors say it is healthy.

Police also want to remind Hoosiers that Safe Haven Baby Boxes are located at fire stations.

They allow someone feeling overwhelmed to safely drop off a baby no questions asked.

