Police Searching for Two Men Who Robbed German American Bank in Columbus

The search is on for two men accused of robbing a bank in Columbus, Indiana. Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday two armed men entered a German American Bank located in the 2300 block of West Jonathon Moore Pike and demanded money from the employees.

The men got away with an unknown amount of money. No employees were injured during the robbery.

Columbus Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call CPD at (812)376-2600.

Comments

comments