Police Searching for Suspect Who Fled From Crash

The Madisonville Police Department is searching for a person who fled the scene of a two-car accident Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call around noon of an accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Shamrock Drive.

Janet Smith, 68 from Dawson Springs and her passenger, 71, were treated at the scene before being transported to Baptist Health by Medical Center Ambulance.

According to the police report, The 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Smith was stopped at the stop sign intersection of North Main Street and Shamrock Drive. A 2007 Saturn Aura approached the intersection from the southbound lane.

The Nissan failed to yield to the Saturn and the front bumper of the Nissan hit the passenger side of the Saturn. The driver of the Saturn fled on foot prior to police arriving and their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

