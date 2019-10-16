Police Searching for Man Accidentally Released From Prison

The search continues for Gregg Shepherd who was accidentally released from the Vigo County Jail in September.

Court documents show that Shepherd was released without a court order and he did not post bail.

Authorities are saying he will not face any more charges due to his release because it was technically legal.

Shepherd was facing several charges including battery and theft. Police do not believe he is a danger to society.

Police say if someone knows about his whereabouts and is hiding him that person could face charges.

Anyone with information on Shepherd’s whereabouts can contact the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661 or the WeTip Hotline.

