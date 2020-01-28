Police Search for Violent Burglary Suspects

Police are trying to track down whoever is responsible for a string of violent crimes around Downtown Evansville.

Many remain on edge after their friends and neighbors found themselves robbed at gunpoint in their homes.

“It could happen to me too,” worried Duane Meyers.

He’s lived and worked along Evansville’s south side for years. But with a brazen burglary taking place just steps from his job, he says he’s now more concerned than ever.

“Yes–the windows. I never open the windows. And the doors, as soon as I come in, I keep them locked,” he added.

Earlier this month, homeowners on First Street told police that two men barged inside their house late at night and held them up at gunpoint, demanding money.

Though they gave what they had in their wallets, it wasn’t enough.

They told police that the intruders hit them with the gun before taking off with valuables.

But it wasn’t an isolated incident.

Days later, officers came to another home off Second Street just blocks away.

There, those inside told police that people had come to their door in the early evening and started asking random questions.

When they shut the door on them after telling them to leave, the suspects made their way into the unlocked back door and pointed a gun demanding money.

But they were chased off when someone else inside was able to run and activate the alarm.

It’s not clear if the two cases are connected. But with no one yet arrested for either, it’s left those near the scenes of the crimes on edge–

“I am. I am,” said Karen Schoenbachler, who works downtown. “Because it’s dark when you get off. A lot of times when I’m working here and getting off late, I don’t want to walk in the dark by myself.”

–and changing their attitudes to avoid being next.

“Especially when you get to be an elderly person or and older person. We’ve been brought up to trust people,” she explained.

With the search for suspects still ongoing, Evansville Police is asking anyone with information about the violent crimes in this area to reach out to them.

