Police Search for Suspected Fishers, Indiana Bank Robber

A police investigation is underway after a man robbed a bank in Fishers, Indiana at gunpoint on Tuesday.

The Fishers Police Department (FPD) said that the robbery happened at the Regions Bank around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that a man displayed a handgun while demanding money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and escaped in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old-man wearing a coat and hat. Police did not have a description of the vehicle but did set up a perimeter.

FPD seeking assistance in identifying a person of interest in an afternoon bank robbery @FishersIN Please call 317-773-1282 if you can help. pic.twitter.com/llq9ThZjMi — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) January 28, 2020

Police conducted an extensive search, but the suspect remains at large.

Reports say that no one inside of the bank at the time of the robbery was injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Fishers Police Department at (317) 773-1282.

