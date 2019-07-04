Officials Rescue 5-Year-Old Boy From Sewer Drain

Update: The child has been rescued from the drain and is being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Latest on 5 year boy stuck in a sewer drain Posted by Joylyn Bukovac 44News on Thursday, July 4, 2019

RT@JBukovac44News: The child has been rescued after being stuck in a sewer drain. pic.twitter.com/WnOnpnkPdF — 44News (@my44news) July 5, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are trying to save a kid who’s inside a sewer. I’m on the scene and I’ll keep you updated as I find out more @my44news pic.twitter.com/LyW0eE3NND — Joylyn Bukovac 44News (@JBukovac44News) July 5, 2019

Evansville Dispatch has confirmed a child has fallen into a sewer drain. EFD Chief has confirmed with 44News that the child is 5 years old and fell nearly 30 feet into water.

The call came in around 9 o’clock Thursday night around the 1300 block of the W. Lloyd Expressway, which is near One Life Church, according to dispatch.

