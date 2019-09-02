Police Respond to Shots Fired Complaint

Investigators are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting on Vann Avenue in Evansville.

Just before 1:00 Monday afternoon, first responders were called to a home on the 1600 block of Vann Avenue, which is near the intersection of Covert and Vann. Evansville Police Department officials say they responded to a shots fired call.

“Officers did locate a victim with injuries,” says Detective Aaron McCormick. “He was transported to a local hospital.”

Investigators say the victim should be all right. A witness, who wants to remain anonymous, says the victim appeared to have lost a decent amount of blood. He says he heard three pops, which caught his attention.

“Looked outside and saw people running around and noticed a guy with a blood-soaked shirt walking towards Covert,” says one of the witnesses.

He says the victim sat down on a cement wall waiting for an ambulance. This witness says he wasn’t expecting to see this chaotic scene, especially since he had no idea he was hearing gunfire. “I thought it was fireworks. I thought darn kids was lighting off fireworks. I didn’t even think it was gunshots.”

Even though police were responding to a shots fired call, investigators have not been able to confirm what weapon was used or the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Law enforcement officials say there are no suspects in custody.

“We have some people of interest that we would like to talk to, but we are out looking for them actively right now,” says Detective McCormick.

