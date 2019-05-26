Police Respond to Male Shooting Victim in Evansville

Evansville Police are on the scene of a confirmed shooting at the 600 block of Cross Street.

Police confirm the shooting occurred around 8:30 Sunday night. According to reports from the scene, the shooting victim is a male who was shot outside one of the apartments.

The man ran to another apartment for help where he was then taken to the hospital and is currently in surgery for life threatening injury.

Police also say the victim was conscious when police arrived, but refused to provide any details of the shooting or the suspect.

The Evansville Police Department currently has no suspects or information on a subject.

This story will be updated as more information is known.

Comments

comments