Police Respond to Excessive Force Claim

Two people were arrested for trying to exchange stolen merchandise for cash. Now the video of the arrest is sparking some questions.

In the video two officers are seen trying to handcuff a woman and at one point force is used to make the arrest. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Jason Cullum says officers had to chase down that suspect, Megan Schmitt, “She refused to get back in the car and actually turned around and started walking and then when the officer started to approach, she took off running.” Cullum also says officers asked Schmitt multiple times to get back in the car before they had to use force.

44News obtained officers’ body camera footage and it does show them asking Schmitt multiple times to stay in her car as she started running away. Authorities were able to chase her down and arrest her. Cellphone video of the incident appears to make it look dramatic.

Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum says officers acted within department guidelines and determined excessive force was not used, “While the officer tried to handcuff her, she physically resisted and was screaming quite a bit about how she hadn’t done anything,” says Sgt. Cullum. “Additional officers arrived and she was handcuffed, but she continued to be uncooperative.”

The chaotic scene sparked confusion among the public. One man who was filming the scene was handcuffed and detained but police discovered he actually had ties to one of the alleged thieves.

“[He] Actually portrayed himself as just an innocent bystander that wanted to know what was happening,” says Sgt. Cullum. “We’ve come to find out that the two small children in the back of the car were his and that the female that was driving the car when they were leaving the scene of the crime was the mother of the children.”

The man is not facing any criminal charges but the mother of his children is charged with theft and has since been released from jail.

Schmitt had an active warrant during the incident, she is still being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

