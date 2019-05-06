Police Receive Over 42,000 Tips in Delphi Homicide Investigation

Indiana State Police released a statement on the recent influx of reports in the Abby and Libby homicide investigation. According to ISP, the Multi-Agency Task Force received over 2,200 emails, 400 calls, and an additional 135 calls and walk-ins to local police departments and state police posts around the state. Since the April 22nd press conference, they have received over 42,000 tips.

ISP would like to remind people they are looking for formation that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who committed this crime:

Be specific as possible to a description

Name and age if possible

A connection to Delphi and that person’s location or address at this time

Leaving information on how we can contact you for possible clarification of your tip is helpful but not required

Tips can remain anonymous

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation can contact them at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or phone at 844-459-5786.

