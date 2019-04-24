Police Pursuit Ends in Suicide

An early morning vehicle stop in Kentucky ends in a suicide. Henderson Police attempted to pull over a driver just after 2 AM, Wednesday near the intersection of 10th Street and North Adams Street. According to the police report, the driver stopped and then pulled out a gun, waiving it and put it to his head. Henderson Police say the driver then took off resulting in a low-speed pursuit. The chase ended near the intersection of Highway 416 and Green River in Hebbardsville, KY. That is when police say the driver chose to end his life. The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

