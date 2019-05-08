Police Pursuit Ends With Arrest of Dawson Springs Man

Police Pursuit Ends With Arrest of Dawson Springs Man

May 8th, 2019 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

A Dawson Springs man is facing a laundry list of charges after leading police on a chase Tuesday morning. Police say 63-year-old Jeffrey Poole disregarded a flagman holding a stop sign in the work zone on KY 112, west of Earlington.

A sergeant with Kentucky State Police attempted to pull over Poole but he failed to stop. Poole continued driving four miles into the city limits of Earlington, where his vehicle hit a curb and became disabled.

Poole was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

He is charged with the following:

  • Disregarding a Traffic Control Device- Stop Sign
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
  • Display/ Possession of Cancelled/ Fictitious Operator’s License
  • Speeding in a Highway Work Zone
  • No Seatbelt
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.