Police Pursuit Ends With Arrest of Dawson Springs Man

A Dawson Springs man is facing a laundry list of charges after leading police on a chase Tuesday morning. Police say 63-year-old Jeffrey Poole disregarded a flagman holding a stop sign in the work zone on KY 112, west of Earlington.
A sergeant with Kentucky State Police attempted to pull over Poole but he failed to stop. Poole continued driving four miles into the city limits of Earlington, where his vehicle hit a curb and became disabled.
Poole was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.
He is charged with the following:
- Disregarding a Traffic Control Device- Stop Sign
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
- Display/ Possession of Cancelled/ Fictitious Operator’s License
- Speeding in a Highway Work Zone
- No Seatbelt
- Resisting Arrest
- Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense