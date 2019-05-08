Police Pursuit Ends With Arrest of Dawson Springs Man

A Dawson Springs man is facing a laundry list of charges after leading police on a chase Tuesday morning. Police say 63-year-old Jeffrey Poole disregarded a flagman holding a stop sign in the work zone on KY 112, west of Earlington.

A sergeant with Kentucky State Police attempted to pull over Poole but he failed to stop. Poole continued driving four miles into the city limits of Earlington, where his vehicle hit a curb and became disabled.

Poole was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

He is charged with the following:

Disregarding a Traffic Control Device- Stop Sign

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License

Display/ Possession of Cancelled/ Fictitious Operator’s License

Speeding in a Highway Work Zone

No Seatbelt

Resisting Arrest

Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense

