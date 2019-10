An Owensboro man is behind bars accused of burglarizing two cellphone stores in Henderson.

Ryan Baker, 40, is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500.

Police say Baker broke into AT&T and Cricket Wireless in Henderson and stole cellphones totaling $1,000.

After the second burglary, police say they were able to find evidence linking them to Baker.

Baker was arrested on Monday in Owensboro on Booth Avenue and lodged into the Daviess County Detention Center.

