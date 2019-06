An Indiana man is behind bars for threatening to shoot another subject.

Jasper Police arrived at Walmart on June 4th at 11:30 p.m. and detained Colin Thomas, 19, of Taswell.

Further investigation found that Thomas had stolen $100 from a subject and threatened to shoot them.

Thomas became agitated after being detained and became disorderly, yelling obscenities at officers.

He was transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

JPD was assisted by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department.

