POLICE: Man Arrested After Video Shows Kitten Being Strangled and Thrown

An Evansville man is arrested after police say he strangled a kitten and sent a video of it to his cousin.

Police were sent to a home on Vermont Avenue Saturday after a caller said he received a video from his cousin 29-year-old Zackary Nichols.

The caller said the video showed Nichols strangling and throwing a kitten.

Police say they found a video on Nichols’ phone showing a cat being slammed and thrown on a couch.

Police say he admitted to it, but didn’t think anything was wrong since the cat wasn’t hurt.

The kitten was picked up by animal control and the extent of the kittens injuries are still unknown.

Nichols was cited for animal cruelty.

