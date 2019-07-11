Police: Jasper Man Used Heroin Prior to Accident

A 36-year-old Jasper man is currently at the Dubois County Jail on various charges after a single-vehicle accident led to his arrest.

Just before noon on Thursday, Jasper Police arrested Chase Langdon and charged him with OWI, possession of heroin and possession of a syringe. His arrest followed an accident on Westwood Blvd.

Langdon was driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am. When police arrived at the crash scene they discovered Langdon unconscious and not breathing normally. It was determined by authorities that Langdon appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Langdon was given NARCAN to bring him back to a more stable condition. Officers then began their investigation that led to Langdon’s condition and the accident. It was determined that Langdon used heroin prior to driving and was still in possession of heroin and a syringe.

he was transferred to Memorial Hospital for medical treatment before being moved to the security center.

