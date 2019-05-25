Police Investigating Triple Shooting in Evansville

Two gunshot victims are recovering thanks to the quick action of law enforcement after a triple shooting late Friday night in Evansville.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of N. 5th street around 11:45 Friday night.

Police were called to the area for reports of a party. When they arrived they heard gunshots inside the home and found three females with gunshot wounds.

All three shooting victims are expected to survive. Police detained 77 potential witnesses and gathered information, but police have yet identified any suspects.

Police found a gun at the scene and say the shooter was able to run out of the home due to the large crowd. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

