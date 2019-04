Owensboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened around noon in the 3100 block of Deer Trail.

Authorities located 23-year-old DeAndre Mitchell was located with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen area. He was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

