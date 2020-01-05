Police Investigating Phone Scam

A Tri-State police department is warning residents of a potential phone scam.

The Owensboro Police Department says they were contacted Saturday by multiple potential victims of that scam.

Police say those people received a call from someone claiming to be a member of the Owensboro Police Department.

They are also advised they have either a warrant or civil paperwork against them and they need to call the phone number to provide a payment to avoid being arrested.

Police say this is a scam and to not call that number.

Authorities also want to remind people they will never contact you over the phone to request a payment.

If you have responded to this call and provided personal information, police say to call dispatch to file a report.

