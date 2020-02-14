Police Investigate Theft of Metal Sculptures From Indianapolis Park

The Indiana State Capitol Police is asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate the theft of two metal sculptures from the White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to Capitol Police detective Charles Meneely, sometime between Thursday, Feb. 6, and Saturday, Feb. 8, two basketball-sized metal sculptures were stolen from the Environmental Trail in the White River State Park.

Butterfly sculpture | Bird and nest sculpture |

The sculptures, which are pictured above, are that of a monarch butterfly and of a bird and nest.

Detective Meneely is asking anyone with information about this theft to contact him at (317) 234-2131.

Anonymous tips will be accepted.

