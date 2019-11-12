Police Investigate Set of Overnight Restaurant Break-Ins

Police are investigating a set of break-ins at two Evansville restaurants. The break-ins at Dairy Queen and Long John Silver on University Drive took place between Sunday night and opening Monday morning.

EPD says the suspect used a code to get into a safe and stole $5,000 from Dairy Queen. During the second burglary, the suspect broke into Long John Silver but didn’t take anything. The back doors of the facility were discovered opened by employees.

Anyone with information on both burglaries can contact EPD at (812) 436-7896.

Comments

comments