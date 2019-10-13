Police Investigate After Person Shot and Killed at Sportsman’s Bar

One person is dead after an early morning shooting at Sportsman’s Grille and Billards.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 23-year-old Laren L. Hall was taken to Deaconess Hospital after being shot and found in the alley at Sportsman’s Grille and Billards on West Franklin Street.

According to the news release from the coroner, Hall died shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch tells 44News that the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the news release from Evansville Police, a man who had allegedly been involved in the incident approached a uniformed officer at the scene and said he had fired his handgun during an altercation.

Evansville Police and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the death and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Coroner Steve Lockyear says an autopsy is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

