Kentucky
Police: Injuries Reported After Saturday Crash
Madisonville Police say two people were injured after a car crash Saturday afternoon at Brown Road and Castleton Drive.
Responding officers reported the driver of the first vehicle, 77-year-old James Ramage, had turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle after turning off Brown Road headed south on Castleton Drive.
The vehicle headed south was driven by 80-year-old Beverly Evans, who hit the passenger side door of Ramage’s car.
Ramage’s passenger, 80-year-old Theresa Ramage, along with Evans were both taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville for treatment of their injuries.
Police are still investigating.