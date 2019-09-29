Police: Injuries Reported After Saturday Crash

Madisonville Police say two people were injured after a car crash Saturday afternoon at Brown Road and Castleton Drive.

Responding officers reported the driver of the first vehicle, 77-year-old James Ramage, had turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle after turning off Brown Road headed south on Castleton Drive.

The vehicle headed south was driven by 80-year-old Beverly Evans, who hit the passenger side door of Ramage’s car.

Ramage’s passenger, 80-year-old Theresa Ramage, along with Evans were both taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville for treatment of their injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Comments

comments