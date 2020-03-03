Police Identify Victims in Owensboro Murder Suicide

Owensboro Police have identified two victims following a March 2 murder-suicide investigation.

Donald Murphy, 68, shot Patricia Murphy, 67, to death before killing himself, according to police. Officers had been called to a home in the 2600 block of Epworth Lane for a welfare check when they found them dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687- 8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

