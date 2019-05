Authorities have identified the victim hurt in an overnight shooting.

Officials say 48-year-old Robert Johnson was found in the 500 block of South East 10th Street in Evansville just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say Johnson was shot in the head and last listed in critical condition.

There has yet to be an arrest made in this case.

