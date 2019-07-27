Police Identify Teenage Victim in Henderson Shooting

Henderson Police are releasing details regarding their investigation into a deadly shooting on Atkinson Street.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the shooting happened on the 700 block of Atkinson Street.

Police have identified the victim of the deadly shooting as 18-year-old Jaiwaun Latrell of Evansville.

According to the news release from HPD, Latrell was found “Unresponsive” in the middle of the intersection of Atkinson Street and Loeb Street.

HPD says Latrell was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the news release, three people in total were shot. One person was taken to the hospital, but was released after being treated.

The other victim is in critical condition, but police say their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

HPD says officers were told the incident started at a party at Thomason’s Banquet Hall with more than 100 people, including numerous juveniles. At some point, police say a fight broke out in the street then someone started shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department (270)-831-1295 or contact Crime Stoppers (270)-831-1111.

Stay with 44News as we continue to update you on this story.

Comments

comments