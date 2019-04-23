Police Confiscate Guns During Arrest in Madisonville

Four people were arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts near a convenient store in Madisonville.

According to the preliminary report, just after 2 o’clock Monday afternoon, detective Bo Crump and Sergeant Cory Miller observed an apparent drug deal in progress behind the Huck’s on National Mine Drive.

Police arrested 19-year-old Tyrese Mosby, 20-year-old Jyreke Stum, 19-year-old Dalton Weaver and 18-year-old Curtis Mitchell.

Mosby was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), endangerment of a police officer, tampering with physical evidence and operating on suspended operator’s licence.

Stum, Weaver and Mitchell are charged with trafficking in marijuana, firearm enhanced, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence as well as public intoxication.

All four men were transported to the Hopkins County jail.

According to the police report, Tyrese Mosby walked up to the driver’s side of Mitchell’s vehicle. Once Mosby observed Sergeant Miller’s marked police car, he immediately walked away from the vehicle and walked back to his car that was parked in the middle of the street behind Mitchell’s car.

As detectives pulled behind Mitchell’s car, a person that was parked beside Mitchell’s vehicle motioned to detectives that the occupants inside the vehicle were concealing contraband.

Stum and Weaver were passengers inside Mitchell’s car where the odor of marijuana was detected from inside Mitchell’s vehicle.

Mosby parked his car in a separate lot. Officer Crump stated in the police report that he walked over to detain Mosby and observed him exiting the passenger side holding, “what appeared to be a handgun” in his right hand.

Mosby was ordered to drop the weapon but instead, threw the gun in the trunk of the car and slammed the door shut. Mosby was placed under arrest and detectives located the Ruger 9MM from the truck.

The gun came back stolen out of Madisonville. As officers were searching Mitchell’s car, Strum told officers told Detective Crump that he had marijuana inside his pants around the groin area.

Police also discovered a loaded gun that was concealed inside Mitchell’s car. Also confiscated were multiple digital scales, U.S. currency, and 17 THC vaping cartridges.

