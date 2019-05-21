Police Come Up Empty on Search for Missing Avon Woman

Crews in Indianapolis returned to a pond where the foot of Najah Ferrell was located in hopes of finding the missing 30-year old.

However, after spending Tuesday at the Westlake Apartments, officials have ended the search having found nothing involved with the case.

Police have searched for Ferrell since the middle of March. Family members say she left for work on March 15.

Ferrell’s vehicle was found abandoned in Indianapolis and some of her belongings were located along the interstate.

According to a media source in northern Indiana, Avon deputy chief Brian Nugent said, “nothing was found during the investigation and there are currently no other searches planned for the week.”

Ferrell was declared dead after her foot was located in the pond on April 8. The rest of her body has not be located.

