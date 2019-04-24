Police Chief Arrested for Battery and Official Misconduct

An Indiana police chief has been arrested following an alleged physical disagreement with an investigator for the county prosecutor. According to the Indiana State Police, Bicknell Police Chief Terry Stremming has been arrested for Battery and Official Misconduct.

The charges stem from Chief Stremming’s attempts to retrieve a police laptop that had been turned into the prosecutor’s office the day before.

On Monday, April 22, a Bicknell Police officer went to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office and turned over a laptop that possibly contained evidence of officer misconduct on another Bicknell Police officer. The next day, Stremming went to the office and demanded the laptop. Stremming attempted to remove the laptop from the desk of Knox County investigator Rose Archer.

According to the Indiana State Police, that is when Archer put her hands on the laptop. Chief Stremming then reportedly put his hands on Archer and attempted to push her out of the way.

He eventually left the office without the laptop. Chief Stremming was arrested late Tuesday night, booked into the Knox County Jail and released on bond.

