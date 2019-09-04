Police Chase Ends on I-69 in Gibson County

A police chase that started in Warrick County ends on I-69 in Gibson County.

Indiana State Police said that the pursuit started on SR 261 and Eskew Road, just west of Boonville before after 4 a.m. Wednesday. After going through several county roads, the chase continued on SR 66 before going northbound on I-69.

ISP troopers deployed stop sticks on the interstate near the SR 168 ramp. The driver drove over the stop sticks and lost control of the vehicle, crashing off the ramp next to a cornfield. Emergency crews have taken the driver to an Evansville hospital, with no other motorists injured.

Warrick County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the reason for the chase.

Comments

comments